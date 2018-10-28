Takeaways: Red Raiders preparing for primetime battle with Sooners
Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury met with the media Sunday evening to discuss Saturday night’s loss to Iowa State. Here are the notes and quotes from his presser.- First item was about true freshma...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news