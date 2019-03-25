Texas Tech Pro Day allowed former Red Raiders the opportunity to showcase their skills and abilities in front of NFL scouts as they all seek to move on to the highest level of football. Dakota Allen, Antoine Wesley, Dominic Panazzolo, Tony Jones, Ja’Deion High, Vaughnte Dorsey, Jah’Shawn Johnson, Kyle Heffron, John Bonney, Clayton Hatfield, Demarcus Felton, De’Quan Bowman, Preston Gordon, Michael Barden, Kolin Hill, Tre King and Payton Hendrix all participated in the event with NFL scouts looking closely at each drill. After the pro day, Gordon and Jones spoke to the media to reflect on their performances.

Preston Gordon

- Gordon has been training at Driven Elite in Grapevine, Texas.

- Gordon on his performance today, “I think overall it was smooth. Only thing I wish I would improve is my vertical but they don’t even tell you the times so we’ve got to wait and kind of see.”

- Gordon got 32 reps on the bench, which exceeded his expectations and improved from his previous 24-rep mark.

- Gordon said transferring to Tech has given him more exposure and better competition in terms of the draft.

- Gordon said he is going to talk to Tech’s strength and conditioning coach David Scholz to get his opinion on Gordon’s performance.

Tony Jones

- Jones started off saying he felt everyone that participated today was well prepared. “Our coaches and agents did a good job lining us up for this opportunity.”

- Jones has been training in Lubbock at the Football Training Facility as he is working on getting his degree. He has been working with Scholz closely on getting himself ready for pro day. “Definitely got me stronger.”

- Jones then went into detail about what Scholz was doing to get Jones ready for the pro day, “His preparation was a lot different. It was more of like a speed rep of everything it was more like – three second counts, down, pause for two seconds, and then explode up, so with that type of work it definitely got me stronger.”

- When asked what he did best at today, Jones said he felt like he could have done better at everything. “I felt like I had a pretty solid day, broad jumped a 10, my vert was a 35, I hit 23 reps at the bench, I ran a 4.62 and then a 4.59 my second one.”

- Jones’ agent is James Durkin out of New York.

- Jones’ mother and little brother were also in attendance at the pro day.

- Jones and Wesley both had custom made cleats. Jones’ cleats were Space Jam themed and Wesley’s were Fresh Prince of Bel Air. “I actually got the idea from seeing his cleats. When he first got them, I’m like ‘wow, who created those for you?’ and he told me and I hit him up in the DM’s.”