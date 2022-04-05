Takeaways presented by Alliance Bank: Cochran preaching physical mentality

The Texas Tech football team hosted its seventh spring practice on Tuesday and afterwards the tight ends coach Josh Cochran and inside linebackers coach Josh Bookbinder were made available to the media.

Cochran, along with Henry Teeter and Mason Tharp, all mentioned a new mentality for the tight end room.

“For my guys specifically, just a nasty mentality,” Cochran said. “I really challenged them with that, because a lot of those guys were receiving guys in high school.”

Teeter believes that the tight end group is responding well to Cochran’s desires but there is still work to be done at the midway point of the spring.

“I think we took a step in the right direction on Saturday, I think we had a physical day,” Teeter said. “But you could argue that we took a step back today, so the focus for Thursday will be to bring some more physicality to practice.”

Tharp continued to echo the sentiment of work needing to be done for the position group and physicality being a focus for the group.

“We’re progressing, I think, day by day,” Tharp said. “Our first goal is to be physical, and we will correct all the details after that.”

Cochran said he is thrilled to have the stature that the 6’9” Tharp brings to his position group.

“Yeah, that’s a huge benefit, that gives us the ability to have a mismatch in the passing game,” Cochran said. “But we need to continue to grow him in the run game.”

Bookbinder spoke briefly about his position but especially about the transfer from Virginia Jacob Rodriguez.

“The first thing I asked for on day one was complete and total effort, and he’s [Rodriguez] consistently put that on tape,” Bookbinder said.

Bookbinder elaborated on how Rodriguez has stood out in the scheme given that he has never played defense.

“He backed up every position on offense except O-line, cerebral guy,” Bookbinder said. “Never played defense but he’s bought in and has a defensive mindset. Excited to have him.”

Bookbinder said that he believes his position group will have a good amount of depth in the upcoming season.

“We have some depth, it’s probably a little to early to say but we have a handful of guys who can help us.”