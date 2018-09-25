Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-25 17:12:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Takeaways: Practice officially begins for Red Raider basketball

Aumevam33asjemimcqxr
AP Images
Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports.com
@bmsoliz
Staff Writer

Like I’ve ben saying all week – that time of the year has officially arrived. Texas Tech men’s basketball took the court on Tuesday to begin their chase at another run in the NCAA Tournament. With ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}