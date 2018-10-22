Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-22 11:25:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Takeaways: Notes from Kingsbury's Big 12 teleconference

Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports.com
@bmsoliz
Staff Writer

The grind of the Texas Tech schedule is coming up - mainly because the Red Raiders have struggled against Iowa State the past couple of years, followed by two-straight games against Oklahoma and Te...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}