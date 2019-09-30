The Texas Tech Red Raiders return home following a 55-16 loss on the road to Oklahoma. Their first home Big 12 Conference game of the season will be against Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. this Saturday in Jones AT&T Stadium. Here are the takeaways from head coach Matt Wells’ weekly Monday press conferences.

OPENING STATEMENT

"Coming off that weekend, obviously not the result that I or any of the players or coaches wanted, but Oklahoma is a good team, really good team, good coaches, and they played extremely well. We didn't play as well as we would have liked. What it causes you to do is you start to look internal, and you start to look at what you're doing, how you're doing it, who you're doing it with, the messaging, how you're messaging. Causes you to do everything, and we're certainly doing that. We're accountable for that, and it's led right here by me first and foremost. So I do know this: We have a bunch of players and coaches that -- they want to make it right. They've got to continue to work and to strain and to, I think, just continue to hear the message, to send the right messaging, the work, the accountability, the coaching and teaching we've got to do. We're all in this together, and we all know that. That wasn't the result we wanted to begin Big 12 Conference play. It wasn't the start we wanted at the beginning of the game, and we own it, and I own it as the head coach. Anyway, we're committed to moving forward, I know that, and to learning from it. And when I say moving forward, I mean you've got an Oklahoma State team that's extremely talented coming in this weekend here at home. It's a chance to be in front of our home crowd and play in Jones Stadium. And we all know that what that means to us and what they want to do at home. And we have to protect our home field, and we understand that that will be a challenge. But I can't wait to watch our guys do it, and I mean that, because we're all in this thing together and I'm leading it. Moving forward, Jett Duffey will be our quarterback moving forward. We've got to play good around him. The guys going around him have got to play better. We've got to play better and coach better. We've got to put Jett in the right positions from an individual standpoint that give us the best chance to win. This team does not revolve around one position; we all know that. We've got to play better on defense. That's what we're committed to doing."

BOARDING THE JETT

As mentioned, Wells will be going with Jett Duffey the rest of the way out. It’s probably safe to say Jackson Tyner will serve as his backup while Alan Bowman and Maverick McIvor are out and healing from their respective injuries. However, Xavier Martin will remain the team’s third option at quarterback if he’s needed. Wells said Duffey was aggressive when he saw him in game action this past Saturday and the film showed him that. For Duffey and this coaching staff, Wells said there’s room for improvement throughout. Duffey’s playmaking ability gives them the best chance to win, Wells said. How can Duffey improve? “Taking the play to the signal to the call, consistency. He can be better at that,” Wells said about Duffey. “We can be better for him. Just in terms of what we're trying to do in the passing game, which some of that will change because you've got a new opponent and new schemes in the back end. He's no different than a lot of our other guys. We've got guys up front that we made mistakes as coaches pre-snap, but we had O-linemen making snaps, calls pre-snap again, whether that's a verbal call, it's a first step. Jett definitely is no different. His first step on drops can be cleaner and better. His decision-making off the pulls can be better to throw the screen or not throw the screen. But I was mentioning that it's not just post snap, it's -- there's room for improvement for that young man, and hopefully that will come with increased reps this week, and then he'll be better next week after this week.” Wells was asked if the other players on offense were bought in to Duffey. He mentioned that’s something the players can only answer but the message throughout this program is the we, us and our mentality. “I think the message, too, is we're bought in in us -- it's we, us and our and how we're doing things. Our core values are playing to win -- our preparation, going back to your question, that's us. It's a quarterback's job to elevate the other 10 guys around him. Whether you're the guy that started the year or not, that's his job and to play well and to do that, but it's guys around him, it's their job that they're preparing and they're playing to their best because that helps him play better with the guys around him. So it's not everybody's job around him. It's his job. It's our job.”

TALKING OKLAHOMA STATE'S OFFENSE

On OK State running back Chuba Hubbard: “He's patient. I like what they're doing on offense with him. And I haven't seen it all as of right now, just trying to go through three phases quickly. But he's patient. They do a lot of schemes where he's able to read, and then he's strong and physical. I mean, 180-some yards rushing a game or whatever that number is, he's a talented young man and certainly a big challenge for our defense.” Hubbard leads the nation in rushing with 938 yards through five games played. This is the second straight ranked opponent Texas Tech will face as the Cowboys come into Lubbock ranked at No. 21 in the AP Poll and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll. Comparing Cowboy wide receiver Tylan Wallace to Oklahoma wide out CeeDee Lamb: “Similar. Elite, two of the best in this league. CeeDee and Wallace, every time they touch the ball, they've got home run ability. They can make you pay if you don't tackle well. And making plays on the ball becomes paramount when you play elite talent like that, and those two guys are.” Wallace boasts 618 receiving yards with six touchdowns on the year, half of the dozen he ended the 2018 season with. Wallace caught eight receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in OK State’s 26-13 win over Kansas State. On the Cowboys’ starting QB Spencer Sanders: “The guy gives you a chance to win. He's dynamic. Pocket breaks down, he's dynamic. Got to have eyes on him. Plays break down, man. That makes you a better play caller because he can really hurt you. He's accurate with the football, redshirt freshman, young kid. I think he's got a bright future.” Sanders, a redshirt freshman, leads the Cowboys offense onto the field with 1,043 yards thrown in five games. He will enter Jones AT&T Stadium with two interceptions thrown in each of his last two games. Sanders is 78-of-121 on the year with eight touchdowns to five interceptions. He’s been sacked a total of six times this season. Tulsa was the only school not to bring down Sanders for at least one sack through the five contests played. Oklahoma State’s head coach Mike Gundy has the the Cowboys sitting at 4-1 on the season. His record against Texas Tech – 11-3. The Red Raiders snapped a nine-game losing streak to Oklahoma State last season under Kliff Kingsbury in Stillwater.

DISCUSSING THE COWBOY DEFENSE

“Multiple coverages in secondary, talented skill kills. I see a lot of D linemen that are fresh up front because they play a lot of guys up front, but they're dynamic and unique in terms of their skill on defense. They create a lot of issues, create a lot of, I think, confusion for receivers or quarterbacks. So how can we -- what have we got to do for our guys to give them the best possible opportunity to play well. But they do a great job of disguising a lot of stuff on the back end with the five DBs.” The Oklahoma State defense ranks sixth in the Big 12 in average points allowed with 24, which is tied with Texas Tech. The Cowboys are seventh in the conference in total defense with 380.8 yards, which is good enough for 61st in the country. Texas Tech is 10-yards back with 390.8 – eighth in the Big 12 and No. 66 in the nation. Coach Wells was asked if the fresh defensive lineman that OK State brings means the offensive line needs to elevate its play. Wells answered by saying, “we all do.”

