It's been 12 years since Texas Tech has traveled to Waco (TX) to play the Baylor football program. Since 2007, the Red Raiders and the Bears have met up in Arlington (TX) at AT&T Stadium, except once on Oct. 9, 2010, when the ex-Southwestern Conference members played at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. This Saturday’s return to the home of Snickers candy bars and Dr. Pepper soda (PROOF) will be a true inner-conference road test for the Red Raiders as the Bears are riding high, coming off of a ranking in the top-25 and a 5-0 start – one win away from bowl eligibility. Here’s how Texas Tech coach Matt Wells views this upcoming game and any updates he brought the media on Monday. OL Travis Bruffy addressed those In attendance as well.

EXPERIENCE IS THE FOUNDATION

Baylor coach Matt Rhule said on the Big 12 teleconference on Monday that he considers Wells a good friend and respects where Wells wants to take the Red Raiders. What’s one thing he wants to utilize in order to build this program? Grad transfers and seniors. “We're going to continue to play in that space, continue to play in the grad transfer market,” Wells said. “We're going to have to stay old, I believe, here at Texas Tech. And we're going to -- you know, we'll keep scholarships for grad transfers. We've been successful with them this year. I believe this logo's been successful with them in other sports. Notably, basketball. And just in the last place I was at, we had success with grad transfers. It's part of the world we live in right now. And those guys, if they're the right character, the right makeup with the right work ethic and they can fill a need, I believe they're going to add to our character and our culture here, and we'll look at them, we'll bring them in, and I think you'll see us kind of play in that space, if you will, the next -- for certain the next year.” Wells added on to that by explaining the role of his senior players have right now in the three-win season so far. This isn’t something he thinks is crucial to building every program or that it’s something everyone should do. But, it’s his philosophy and he’s going to follow it. “Seniors are special. I've always said I think the seniors that we came in on December the 1st, I always said they're going to get everything we have, everything the coordinators have, coach (Dave) Scholz. We're going to pour everything because I believe they deserve to win, they deserve to have a great season. We're building this program. We're not building this 2019 team. But it's this year, this season, this team, and the investment that we're going to put into it for those guys to go out a winner and to, I think, create a championship foundation and a culture here and chase a championship. We're going to get in the fight. We're right in the middle of the fight right now. It's game three of the fight and we're excited. But those seniors, you can start to see, you know, the clock ticking, if you will. They know they got seven, hopefully eight, maybe nine. We'll see. We don't put a limit on it. All we're worried about is this week. But, you know, I think you add grad transfers, and they're coming in for the right reasons and they're the right guys, then our program will open our arms up, wrap our arms around them, teach them how we do things, but then I think they'll also add to who we are, not only on the field but in the locker room.”

MATT WELLS DISCUSSES INJURIES

Here’s a list of Red Raiders that Matt Wells addressed on Monday due to injury. - Xavier White will be out the remainder of the year. He is having upper-body surgery on Tuesday, Oct. 8. - QB Alan Bowman is still recovering and will remain out for an extended amount of time aka no update to his progress just yet. - Evan Rambo is cleared to play this week after missing the Oklahoma State game. - Jack Anderson, for those who missed it, will be out the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. He did not participate against the Cowboys. - It’s not clear on if it’s injury related or not but OL Bailey Smith has been out for the Red Raiders and looks to remain that way.

BRUFFY AND CO. BACK ON THE SADDLE