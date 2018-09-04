Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-04 15:00:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Takeaways: Kingsbury talks injuries, discipline in preparation for Lamar

Em80lpmwg5o95tqnuuyg
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports.com
@bmsoliz
Staff Writer

The Lamar Cardinals are coming off of a whopping 70-7 win over Kentucky Christian, which is not something shocking but a win’s a win. However, the Cardinals are still riding into Saturday’s game ag...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}