Takeaways: Kingsbury, Spavital talk about preparing for Houston and more
Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury and co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Zac Spavital were on Red Raider Football with Kliff Kingsbury Thursday night to discuss Houston, the Lamar win a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news