Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-02 20:37:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Takeaways: Kingsbury reviews loss to Ole Miss, Carter’s status and more

C13sfc2s4kzam7fidvjg
Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle
Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports.com
@bmsoliz
Staff Writer

The Red Raiders are coming off of a 47-27 loss to Ole Miss that snapped a 15-game opening win streak, that was good enough for the third-longest streak in the nation behind Alabama and Ohio State. ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}