Takeaways: Kingsbury, players speak to media after loss to Ole Miss
After Texas Tech’s 47-27 loss to Ole Miss, head coach Kliff Kingsbury, John Bonney, Ja’Deion High and Broderick Washington Jr. all spoke to the media about the game.- Kingsbury’s press conference s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news