Texas Tech defeated Houston 63-49, making the Red Raiders 2-1 on the season and they handed the Cougars their first loss of the season. Freshman quarterback Alan Bowman and junior receiver Antoine Wesley had historic performances as Bowman set the Big 12 record for passing yards in a single game and Wesley now has the school record in receiving yards in a single game, passing Joel Filani who had the record since 2005. Bowman finished with 605 passing yards and five touchdowns, Wesley finished with 13 receptions for 261 receiving yards and three touchdowns and freshman running back Ta’Zhawn Henry had 111 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Wesley, senior receiver Ja’Deion High, senior linebacker Dakota Allen and sophomore receiver T.J. Vasher spoke to the media following the game:

Kliff Kingsbury

- Kingsbury starts out saying the team had a hard time running the ball initially but Bowman, Wesley and Henry all stepped up. “Bowman missed a couple early he usually doesn’t miss but settled in, protected the ball well and made a bunch of good decisions and got us rolling.”

- Bowman’s progression has come along as expected, Kingsbury said. He credited the receivers as playing really well and the offensive line having great pass protection. “He’s got a long ways to go to be mentioned in that category [alongside Patrick Mahomes] but I like how he’s progressed and we just got to keep working hard at it.”

- On Wesley, Kingsbury said he had never complained about where he played and went through a long rehab process, but came back “bigger, faster, stronger”.

- On the decision to go for it on fourth and two at the 48-yard line, Kingsbury said there is a process they go through with deciding to go for it on fourth downs and he felt it was a go. “When you’re in a game, going back and forth, they’re going for it on fourth, you know you got to score, you got to keep up. We felt it was the right play.”

- Kingsbury mentioned that it was High’s birthday. “I was really hard on him because I believed he could be a guy and now he’s stepped in and made big play after big play for us throughout the first three weeks, so really proud of him.”

- With redshirt freshman Dawson Deaton and senior Jacob Hines filling in for junior Travis Bruffy and junior Madison Akamnonu, after they were injured, Kingsbury said they did a nice job. “We feel like we’re seven or right deep we can come in and not skip a beat. Dawson started at left tackle last week and then was able to play left guard, he can play center if need be, so he’s one of those guys that is invaluable to that offensive line and has a bright future, and Hines has gotten better and better, as a senior, never complains, works hard and we feel like we can plug him in and not skip a beat.”

- Kingsbury also had a lot of respect for Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver, who had six total tackles with one being a loss. “He’s a phenomenal player the way he plays relentlessly every single snap whether up 20 or down 20 that’s the way you’re supposed to play the game, so as a program we have a ton of respect for him.”

- On the penalties, Kingsbury said the amount was an improvement but not where the team needs to be still as there were some big plays called back because of them.

- Defensively, Kingsbury said he was proud of the defense for settling in after the first half “chaos” and were able to make some stops. He credited Houston for its offense, saying that you can not simulate that tempo and said Houston’s quarterback D’Eriq King was special.

- He had no comment on the uniform issue when he was asked.

- He also gave his thoughts on the supposed double-forward pass, which garnered a lot of talk online and on social media. “Yeah, I didn’t see it. It was an unbelievable play design if it was legal. I’ve never seen that before. They kept all of those linemen from going downfield and that’s what they wanted to do. I’ve never seen that, but it was ingenious and it worked, if they were both forward, then obviously it shouldn’t have worked, but I thought it was a great play design.”

- He credited getting the run game going by the fact they were able to wear down Houston’s defense with the amount of plays on offense.

- With the running back situation, Kingsbury said they wanted competition. “Felton’s done a nice job of being a senior leader, stepping in. Ta’Zhawn is very explosive, SaRodorick can give us a good change of pace, so when Da’Leon and Tre get back it’s just we keep the competition going and the best player is going to play.”

- Da’Leon Ward had a setback with his groin injury that caused him to not play today, earlier in the week.

- Kingsbury pointed at taking the lead before halftime as kind of the turning point of the game as it gave the team confidence going into the second half.

- He also called the student section the best in the country. “For our student-athletes, there’s nothing like playing in front of your peers.”

- For Alan, Kingsbury said his strong suit is keeping in the pocket and make accurate throws.

Antoine Wesley

- Wesley said Bowman has good connection with pretty much all of the wideouts, especially in practice.

- When asked if the offense is really clicking heading into Oklahoma State and West Virginia, he had this to say. “It’s just the beginning. We definitely got to work back on the little things again this week for practice, so work on the penalties, so that’s what we’re going to be doing the most.”

- With joining all of the receivers in the past who have held or been close to the single-game receiving yard record that Wesley now broke, he said he was honored to continue what those past receivers did before him.

- Wesley said he surprised himself with his big play ability and his ability to run after the catch.

Ja’Deion High

- With today being his twenty-fourth birthday, High said he just did his routine plays and executed plays to help the team.

- On his 54-yard catch and run, High said he was not supposed to get the ball on that play. “It was set up a different way that we thought they were going to do something else and that corner just happened to sink off and I looked back and saw the ball coming and just took off.”

- On his family’s history in football, High said he felt he had to do what they did. “It means a lot. I had a lot of uncles and cousins play a lot before me, athletes. It's kind of like I needed to do what they do or else I wasn't really a part of the family or something like that, but I just wanted to set the bar higher and show people you can do whatever you want to do.”

- High credited Bowman’s composure after taking over for McLane Carter in the Ole Miss game and continuing starting for the past two games. “He runs the offense well; it's always in sync. I'm proud of him for that.”

- With how long High has been with the team, he said it has been fun to come back and play in games like this one. “They're sometimes nail biters, sometimes they're not, but they're the games you live for, out there fighting every down, every quarter, swinging at the other people, waiting until somebody breaks. That's a good feeling.”

Dakota Allen

- Even though Houston’s offense had great stats, Allen felt the defense being able to stop Houston’s drives at key moments was great and it is something the defense needs to continue to do. “There were also some mistakes out there today that we need to correct but they were a great offense. They tempoed us pretty well, it was kind of hard to get set up, but as long as everybody gets the call and everybody’s on the same page we should be able to execute.”

- With how chaotic the Houston offense can be, Allen said the defense just has to stay sound and keep their eyes on the ball.

- On his individual performance today: “I felt like I did okay overall. I definitely had a couple of mistakes. I really can’t wait to go watch film, so I can watch it actually.”

- For the linebackers as a whole, Allen said he was very pleased and said they are just going to continue to get better week by week.

T.J. Vasher

- Starting off, Vasher said he was extremely excited for Bowman and Wesley. “Them two guys, especially my boy Antoine getting out there and being able to do his thing, I’m just excited right now.”

- Vasher described Bowman as young but not young in the huddle and poised. “He’s not out of control, he’s handling things and he’s doing his job.”

- On his individual performance: “Anytime I can contribute to a win, I’m happy.”