Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-20 20:32:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Takeaways: Kingsbury, McGuire talk Oklahoma State and more

Flowvpyxpbhw5hjzidwl
Sporting News
Jack Densmore • RedRaiderSports.com
@TheJackDensmore
Staff Writer

Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury and running backs coach Clay McGuire talked with Chris Level on Red Raider Football with Kliff Kingsbury on Double T 97.3 about some of the younger players on ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}