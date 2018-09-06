Takeaways: Kingsbury, Johns talk about week leading up to Lamar and more
Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury and offensive coordinator Kevin Johns were on Double T 97.3’s Red Raider Football with Kliff Kingsbury on Thursday night as they both talked about a wide varie...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news