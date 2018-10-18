Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-18 20:30:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Takeaways: Kingsbury, Jennings talk about players, coaching

J1qrv62rxzp2bjwhws7l
Steven Leija
Jack Densmore • RedRaiderSports.com
@TheJackDensmore
Staff Writer

Texas Tech Football with Kliff Kingsbury went back to its regularly scheduled time after last week’s TCU game on Thursday. On the show, Kingsbury reflected on the win against TCU, the upcoming Kans...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}