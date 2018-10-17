Takeaways: Hocutt speaks with Beard, talks Homecoming and more
The Kirby Hocutt Radio Show featured discussions on football's big win in TCU and talks from last week's Big 12 meetings. Men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was today's special guest.- Hocutt ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news