Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-07 18:31:18 -0600') }} football Edit

Takeaways: Hocutt discusses soccer, facilities and more on radio show

Vpogb9irlhqn0do5z72w
USA Today Sports Images
Jack Densmore • RedRaiderSports.com
@TheJackDensmore
Staff Writer

For Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt’s weekly radio show, he spoke with Tech soccer head coach Tom Stone, talked about the upcoming football game against Texas and more.- Hocutt started of...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}