Takeaways: Hocutt discusses expectations, facilities and more
Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt and senior associate athletics director Robert Giovannetti debuted The Kirby Hocutt show on Double T 97.3 today and discussed a wide variety of topics from...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news