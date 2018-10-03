Takeaways: Hocutt discusses bye week and more on weekly radio show
After spending a week in Washington, D.C. for an AD meeting, Kirby Hocutt returned to his weekly radio seat. Heather Dinich of ESPN College Football was a guest today. She has known Kirby for some ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news