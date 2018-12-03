Texas Tech basketball head man Chris Beard sat down with Geoff Haxton for the weekly radio show. The No. 13 Red Raiders come back home for a midweek matchup this upcoming Wednesday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

- The Red Raiders made a comeback win happen over Memphis in Miami this past weekend. Beard said he never takes advantage of the trips and experiences they get to have together. There’s a fine balance between business and fun. Beard said that starts with their leadership. His four seniors are heavily involved in getting the team focused when needed.

He said against Memphis it was more less their play that hurt them early. He mentioned Memphis’ ability to block out the Red Raiders to snag rebounds. After seven minutes remaining the Red Raiders didn’t commit a turnover and played “clean” basketball once they went out in front.

- Tariq Owens’ block party is still going on if you haven’t swung by the USA or seen them on the road. He kept up that aggressiveness against Memphis. He continues to provide a physical and aggressiveness that can’t be coached but Owens’ shooting ability is where Beard sees his ceiling being the highest.

Against Memphis, specifically, Owens was in foul trouble but showed “great IQ” to be disciplined with four fouls left in crunch time. Beard complimented Memphis coach Penny Hardaway for recognizing Owens’ penalty line and trying to make him foul out.

- Davide Moretti was seen on television getting harped on by Beard. Brandone Francis said he felt bad for Moretti but Beard said all good players want to be coached. He added that TV doesn’t show the respect the two have for each other to allow that conversation to take place.

- Beard talked a little about next year’s recruiting class. Beard said Kevin McCullar will be joining a semester early so he’ll actually be working with this year’s team when he arrives. He said he knows he has to replace four talented seniors so he went out to try and match that. He added Jahmius Ramsey will be a legit McDonald’s All-American and have an immediate impact.

- Beard talked about two-way athletes and said Michael Crabtree was actually recruited for both football and basketball. He said he’s on board with having someone play both now. He spoke about Crabtree some more and said it came down to Leach saying he wasn’t opposing Crabtree’s choice but called him a “Sunday receiver,” which led to Michael choosing to just focus on football.

- Khavon Moore is still in a “limited” position. Beard said he can go out and score and grab a rebound but they’re looking to make sure his Red Raider and NBA career is not hurt by sending him out early. He said a decision will have to be made in a month or so if they do decide to hold him out longer.

- Coach Beard thought Matt Mooney grabbed some great tape to watch during his positive outing against Memphis. He said that will aid him in Big 12 Conference play, which will be totally new to him.

“Takes some time to kind of adjust to the speed. But I know this about Matt – nobody’s going to out work him, nobody’s going to be more prepared. And I got a lot of confidence in him. As the year goes on he’s going to adjust to this level. Not only is he going to play well, he’s going to play great at times.

- Beard said to him March basketball is making the opponent work on both ends of the court, which is something he’s implementing season game one. He said he wants to catch their opponent’s mistakes when he calls out the “motion” or “side-to-side” play call with a number representing how many passes to carry out on the play.

- Deshawn Corprew has been a “street dog” for the team. He’s the guy who will go in hard and grab rebounds for you, Beard said. He can expand his role the further down the road but can eventually be a big time player here.

- Coach Beard has not met new football coach Matt Wells but he has texted him. He said the thing they preach in men’s basketball is being a part of the entire athletic department. He wants to see his guys supporting everyone.

- Beard touched on the rotation and said there are some guys who are on the cusp of seeing time and he said he wants to honor that if they put in the work. The timing might not be there right now but he said if they work hard then they’ll get their time whether it be the next game or maybe later down the road. His main goal is to get players who work for playing time that time on the court at some point.

- Someone asked coach Beard what a day in the life of a Red Raider basketball player looks like. He said right now he’s at Rudy’s when Norense Odiase could be somewhere on the other side of Lubbock. They do different things whenever there’s no coordinated practice or event but they have the same answer if someone approached them. That answer being they’re all bought in on the day-to-day culture and finishing the team’s process.

“The process involves a lot of things ... respecting academics ... being unselfish, have a balance in life, certainly with your faith and your family. All these things add up to our day-to-day process and we try to execute each day. From time to time one individual might fail but this is life. But the culture and the rest of the team has got to pick you up and keep you going in the right direction. So what it’s like to be a Tech basketball player is every day from the time you wake up till you go to sleep you’re executing our process.”

- Arkansas-Pine Bluff has some big time scorers on the team and Beard said he’s expecting their best, especially since they took down his former team Arkansas Little Rock.

- Moretti jumped in on the last segment on the show. He said last year, his freshman year, was about learning from Keenan Evans and growing. Now, he ‘s wanting to be a big leader for his team. He said he wants to be the first in the gym and last one out.

- Moretti said he’s come a long way from last year, off the court. He said his English has grown so much and that he’s grateful to have his second family here in Lubbock with his family back home in Italy.

- This year’s squad had to figure out each other with Evans and the others heading out. He mentioned the chemistry off the court is as important as on the court. He added he senses this team growing as each day goes by.

- There’s a difference in his personal coaching this year he’s receiving from Beard, according to Moretti. He said Beard knows what he wants Moretti to be. He talked about his game against Memphis and said he deserved to get coached hard.

- Moro is sticking with his pasta and pizza, if you were wondering. But, he’s a big fan of fried chicken since arriving in the states.