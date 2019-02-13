- Chad Weiberg, former Deputy Director of Athletics at Texas Tech, joined the show today over the phone. Kirby Hocutt and Robert Giovannetti talked with the now Oklahoma State Deputy Director about his time in Lubbock and more.

- Weiberg said he’s not surprised with the success of coach Chris Beard and men’s basketball. He was on the plane to pick up Beard when he was hired at Texas Tech. Weiberg also complimented the Texas Tech baseball program as well as he was the direct liaison between athletics and baseball while at Texas Tech.

- The Red Raiders take on Oklahoma State on the road tonight as Beard’s bunch looks to keep up with first place Kansas State. Hocutt will be in Dallas tonight on the football staff’s tour of Texas but will fly out to Stillwater for the game.

- Hocutt discussed the release of the seedings released by the NCAA as a “if the season ended now,” ranking system. He talked about the process a bit and compared it to the College Football Playoff selections.

- The two then transitioned over to the success of new Lady Raider coach Marlene Stollings. Hocutt said it was a mental challenge to break the curse of letting the fourth quarter slip away. Hocutt said next year is “going to be great” with a lot to build on for the Lady Raiders.

- “They don’t quit and I think that shows volumes,” Hocutt continued on the Lady Raiders. He added that they’re learning on a very visual stage through social media and other outlets and they’re performing.

- Point guard Chrislyn Carr is one of the top freshmen not just in the Big 12 but in the nation. Carr is essentially like having a true freshman quarterback that’s coming back for year two, Hocutt said.

- Jason Sasser will be at the Red Raider home game on Saturday when the Baylor Bears are in town for a 1 p.m. tipoff. Sasser was a member on the 30-2 team.

- During the “Ask the AD” segment, Hocutt addressed plans on salvaging the floor of the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum. His answer – yes. He said they’ll try to get some return on their investment and sell it off in full. The seats will try to be pulled out with the option of some maybe being sold off. They’re bolted into the stands so it will be difficult because they’re grouped together with about four to six seats bunched.

- Beard’s practice playlist is very unique. Hocutt said he’s pretty much a country guy so his choices would already be on Beard’s playlist already with Texas, red dirt country.

- A listener asked what negatives would be said about Texas Tech when recruiting. Hocutt said there is no negative to recruiting to Texas Tech based off of all elements from education to a traditional athletics program.

- Gio noted that there are plans in place to add more parking spots with the Womble Facility taking up spaces on a lot. There’s a consultant coming in to address the parking issues to see if there’s a way to tweak the flow of traffic moving forward.

- Hocutt confirmed that outside receivers coach Jovon Bouknight will leave for the job at Oregon. They expect and hope to see the spot filled soon.