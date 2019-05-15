- Mike Gustafson phoned in to discuss some weekend baseball with Robert Giovannetti. Gus' biggest takeaway was comparing the TCU defense and Texas Tech's, which is night and day. TCU struggles in that area so pay attention to how the Horned Frogs perform on the field when Texas Tech's up to bat.

- Kirby Hocutt spoke with Texas Tech track coach Wes Kittley about his men's team's fourth straight Big 12 title. Kittley said he held some guys out from the conference meet but the group still dominated. His goal is to bring home the first men's national title to campus.

- Hocutt discussed his new contract with Texas Tech. Kittley called Lubbock a "gold mine" to which Hocutt said he hit the nail on. He complimented the amount of success the entire department has made this year.

- And a random note that will make Texas Tech fans smile - Texas Tech basketball is 34-2 at home the past two seasons. That home advantage is one step coach Matt Wells wants to take with his football program starting this season. And as we've seen, it correlates with success.

- "Ask the AD" started with a question regarding the differences in revenues between conferences in TV deals. The Big 12 is third in the nation behind the Big 10 and SEC, respectively. "We're going to continue to grow revenue but at the same time making it affordable."

- Hocutt said the demolition of the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum is going fast. It will be a green area for some time for the upcoming football season with benches and such available.

- Amazon Firestick is in the works to gain access to TexasTechTV. They hope to get that going sooner rather than later.

- Kirby said it's a great time to discuss the recent emergence of compensating student athletes for their name and such. Where it will go he doesn't know but it's worthy of a conversation for the student-athletes.

- Hocutt spoke about recent transfers and said what's taking place goes along with the success of Texas Tech basketball. They're bringing in highly talented players that may interfere with playing time for some others. And it's simply about those transferring athletes doing what's best for them before their eligibility runs out.