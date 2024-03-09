Texas Tech capped off the regular season with a major 78-68 win over No. 11 Baylor at the United Supermarkets Arena. Here are our takeaways from Saturday's senior night action.

Red Raiders roll out revenge tour in rebounding column

Texas Tech continues to learn about life without Warren Washington, though the optimism remains that he will be back sooner rather than later. In the first meeting between the two sides, the Red Raiders were without their stellar 7-footer, that time due to illness and not the foot injury plaguing him now. In that contest in the new Foster Pavilion, Baylor played bully ball on Tech in the paint, eventually winning the rebounding margin 33-24. Saturday, again without Washington, the Red Raiders had a different energy and went on to dominate the board tally, 40-29. This was manufactured largely by the rebounding component of Darrion Williams’ double-double, the sophomore pulling down 10. Bears’ standout freshman big man Yves Missi was forced to the bench for much of the first half with foul trouble, but even when Missi was on the floor, Robert Jennings seemed to have his number. Jennings, who continues to hold strong for Tech down low, snagged seven boards, five coming on the offensive glass, and Eemeli Yalaho grabbed three in relief of him.

Hot shooting staves off Baylor’s second half surge

After surrendering the first basket of the game, Tech proceeded to go on a 16-0 run and coasted for the remainder of the first half, taking a 13-point lead into the break. Leading by 16 with as many minutes left, the Red Raiders then allowed a big swing to Baylor, who outscored Tech 23-6 over the next eight and half minutes to take the lead, 54-53 on a Ja’Kobe Walter triple. What happened next for Texas Tech was nothing short of remarkable. Pop Isaacs nailed a trey to re-establish the lead. Two possessions later, Darrion Williams knocked one down. Kerwin Walton proceeded to make two back-to-back and it all fueled an 13-3 run for the Red Raiders to fully take control of the lead. Tech, which boasts KenPom's No. 24 rated offense in the country, looked deadly Saturday, with the team's ball movement serving as the catalyst for victory. The kind of groove that the Red Raiders found themselves in the final minutes is a prime example of the at-times poetic offense that has played a tremendous role in their success.

Isaacs, Williams overcome foul trouble in impressive showings

If there were a time for Pop Isaacs to start firing on all cylinders again, it would likely be right now. The sophomore had another solid night, leading the way for all scorers with 20 points on 6-14 shooting from the field. Isaacs looked aggressive but remained efficient. In the lane, he both looked for contact while staying focused on making the right play. From beyond the arc, a 3-7 performance is a welcome sight for the quick trigger Isaacs. Darrion Williams added another double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds to his impressive 2023-24 resume, which now includes nine of them on the season. It has become almost expected at this point for Williams to perform well for the Red Raiders, and he has established himself as one of, if not the, best player on this team. At least the most consistent and he has provided a boost in whatever role has been asked of him this year. They did it battling foul trouble, too. Isaacs played the last nine minutes of the game with four fouls, and Williams only played 25 minutes, his lowest since 29 against TCU in Fort Worth. It was a physical and disciplined showing from them and the entire team that ultimately propelled Tech to victory.

Tech handles Bears on senior day, await trip to Big 12 tourney