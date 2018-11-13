Chris Beard

- Coach Beard’s opening statement following the home win. “We set this season up to where the first season within the season was the three-game home stand. Just pleased to be 3-0, looking forward to getting down to Kansas City and having a chance to compete for our first championship of the season in a four-team tournament. Didn’t play our best game tonight. Seemed like we got a lot of good, open shots but didn’t make them. Other parts of our game didn’t pick us up. Defensively, did good again for the most part but offensively not one of our better efforts. But, you gotta give your opponent credit ... They came in here and they played hard. We could never put them away ... Another good crowd. Appreciative of everyone who always comes out to see us play. Hoping that when we come back next home game, I guess after Thanksgiving, that everyone will come back out to support the team. Really need our season ticket holders to show up at this next one at home with all the students still being out of town for Thanksgiving.”

- Davide Moretti was off tonight, shooting 2-of-8 from the field. Matt Mooney was in the same category, making only three of his 10 attempts. Beard said sometimes the ball just doesn’t fall in basketball. He’ll take a look at the film but said Moretti in particular seemed to have taken some good shots and that he’s still confident in his great shooter.

- Beard was grateful for his defensive effort. He said Mooney and some others who struggled still managed to have an affect on the game in other ways and defense was one. They held the Lions to a 26.1-percent shooting night and 17 percent from beyond the arc.

- Coach broke down the big moments in the game that matter. He said the fast start at the beginning is a key moment and they did that. However, they simply hung on after to find the win in other key moments such as the final four minutes, out of the half and the first minutes of the second period.

- The lineup varies from opponent to opponent but he does play off of what’s working. Expect to see the Red Raiders utilize a smaller lineup when they’re wanting to move the ball and play scrappy and a bigger one that could consist of Norense Odiase, Tariq Owens and Malik Ondigo to make a team shot from the perimeter.

- Deshawn Corprew is going to be a rotational guy, Beard said. He likes where he’s at and brings toughness that the team needs. He likes his experience and background the further the season plays out. He’s already seeing him become comfortable as well after three games.

- Beard’s final comments on the win despite the offensive struggle. “Winning never gets old. In my time here, when I was gone, I’ve always been a Texas Tech fan. When I wasn’t coaching here I’d check the ticker and see how Tech did or check the ticker and see how McMurry did or other schools I’ve been at. You know, don’t forget there was a time not too long ago where you win a nonconference game by 20 points people will be hitting the piñata and partying in the parking lot. But now when you don’t play your best, you know, everybody’s kind of a little bit gloomy. That’s okay. Because that’s just expectations. I like that. But winning never gets old. You know whenever you get a chance to win a game, all the things that go into these games, you have to enjoy it. Tonight we didn’t play our best. There’s a lot of things we got to work on, but I think you got to give our guys credit on a night where our shots aren’t going down – we found a way to beat a good team.”

- The Red Raiders took care of business in the Hall of Fame Classic Regional Round. They will now travel to Kansas City, as Beard mentioned, to play against USC on Monday, Nov. 19, and the possibility to play either Nebraska or Missouri State depending on both outcomes.

Norense Odiase

- Odiase had a career-high 13 rebounds on the night. He said his mentality was to go in and crash the boards and do whatever helps the team. He was proud of the way their defense wasn’t allowing any layups early on.

- The big man said it’s a different struggle every game. He mentioned that he thinks the team is playing okay at the moment but they need to improve every game to be fueled up for Big 12 play.

- Odiase on the defense bailing them out after a poor offensive night. “Shots fall some games; shots fall some other games but tonight they didn’t fall for us. We just gotta know how to grind it out and get those tough wins in different ways – keep moving the ball, don’t get stagnant and don’t settle for threes, get to the free throw line early in each half and that’s what we harped on.”

- After dealing with a nagging foot injury in the past, Odiase said he’s blessed to be where he’s at now. He credited his fellow seniors for being a motivation to power through.

Jarret Culver

- Culver said his game was all in credit because of his teammates. He had a team-leading 21 points with an additional four assists, tied with Mooney in dishes. His main thing was trying to get everyone involved, which he did and that got everyone going late.

- He said he wasn’t trying to outscore any of his teammates but said they opened up his game for him as much as he did for them.

- “I have a lot of confidence in our team,” Culver said after three wins. “That just comes from our daily work. Everybody’s in the gym every day. Everybody watches film. I have a lot of confidence that every game everybody is going to come out and play hard.”

- Moving forward, Culver said there’s still a lot to improve on with the conference they’re in and also some stronger nonconference opponents coming up.