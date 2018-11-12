Takeaways from Kingsbury's weekly teleconference interview
Red Raider head coach Kliff Kingsbury fielded a variety of questions on Monday's Big 12 coaches teleconference. Here's how the morning interview went down.- Kingsbury opened up the session addressi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news