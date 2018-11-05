Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury answered a few questions from the media on the weekly Big 12 Conference coaches teleconference call. Here's what the Red Raider said about his team and moving forward.

- Kingsbury has three two-point conversion plays to use in a game. With crucial moments in the red zone he used up all three, which two went for scores. He said he's never had to do that in a game before so he'll have to restock on different plays moving forward.

- Kliff said he likes to carry plays throughout the season that they've repped a lot in practice and feel very comfortable with. "We usually carry them from week-to-week so we get a ton of reps on them. Then, obviously, if we saw something throughout the week that warranted, 'hey, I think we can get them on this,' then we'll install that as well."

- John Bonney transferred as a graduate to Texas Tech in August after earning his degree from The University of Texas. This upcoming game means a lot to him. Here's what Kingsbury said about his late-addition safety. "He's a great young man. Very good football player, does everything right, very smart. The type of person you want on your program. He's been great on bringing in that senior leadership, a role model ... really pleased with his presence and what he brought."

- As far as the QB situation, Alan Bowman is "day-to-"day." No new update on him so far since Monday morning. Kingsbury said Jett Duffey got it going in the fourth quarter but that anytime you play a team like Oklahoma you can't let a quarter get away like they did in the third. "That's on me, not calling a very good game when Jett came in. Needed to get him in a better rhythm and I didn't do a good job of that. So, obviously, not getting a score and them getting a couple of stops was crucial because you knew it was only a matter of time for OU to get it rolling again. We'll see on Alan. Not really sure. He's kinda day-to-day right now. The main focus is to get him healthy and feeling better and we'll go from there. But, I'm not sure point of return at this point."

- Kingsbury spoke about former Red Raider QB Patrick Mahomes and how he's using the RPO in the NFL now. Kansas city Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently said Mahomes is super comfortable with it since he did it a ton at Texas Tech. However, the three-yard barrier for QBs in college is a one-yard barrier in the NFL. The translation - in college, a forward pass beyond the line of scrimmage is illegal if any offensive lineman are more than three yards down the field. In the NFL, it's changed to one yard.

Kingsbury said you can tell officials aren't used to seeing that as much. "I don't know how strictly they're calling that. A one-yard barrier isn't a lot of time to get it out of your hands and get it out there ... The job Pat did here was phenomenal in the few years he started. We led Power Five in most (offensive categories) and he didn't get enough credit like he deserved because our record wasn't good enough. He is a phenomenal talent and everyone's getting to see that on a national stage now."