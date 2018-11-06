Takeaways following Texas Tech’s 50-point win over Incarnate Word
Chris Beard and Co. handled the Cardinals in Lubbock on Tuesday night to start the season off with an 87-37 win. Texas Tech struggled in the first half with the halftime score having the Cardinals ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news