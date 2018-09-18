Takeaways: Can Texas Tech snap a nine-game losing streak in Stillwater?
Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury is 0-5 against Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy. The Red Raiders have yet to win a game against the Cowboys the past nine seasons. To make matters worse, the Cowb...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news