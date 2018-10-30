Takeaways: Bowman's outing against Iowa State, penalties and more
The head honcho of Texas Tech football addressed the media on Tuesday for the last time until postgame following the matchup between Texas Tech and Oklahoma. Here’s what he had to say along with El...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news