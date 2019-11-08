Takeaways: Beard talks Saturday's matchup, transfer news and more
The Texas Tech men’s basketball team got off to a hot start with their win over Eastern Illinois 85-60 on Tuesday night. Now, Bethune-Cookman will march in United Supermarkets Arena this Saturday for a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Red Raiders. This is a team who took 85 shots against Johnson University (FL) and won their season opener 110-68.
Opening statement
In head coach Chris Beard’s opening statement, he wanted to thank the students and fans who made it out to the game. Beard also talked about those students who could not make it inside the USA since the student section was already full and gave tips and more information on what games to attend.
“We had a lot of students who couldn’t get into the game,” Beard said. “So just want to encourage those students just to get here a little bit earlier. Again, the doors always open 90 minutes before the game for students… Also, if you can just help me just remind students: obviously we have a huge opportunity game with Kentucky coming here in January, one of the best teams in college basketball. I know all the students are going to want to come to this game. The best way to get there is to have perfect attendance with your scanned ID up to that. Four games first semester when class is in session, Saturday at 7 (p.m.) is the second of those four. Then, we have the one Big 12 home game after classes have already started in the spring.”
Bethune-Cookman
If you haven’t heard of the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, now you have.
The Wildcats come off a big win against Johnson University (FL) and had four players scoring double digits, three of those above 20, two of those with 24, those being Isaiah Bailey and freshman Joe French.
Beard talked about the respected program ahead of the Saturday night matchup.
“Saturday is game number-two against an opponent we have a lot of respect for,” Beard said. “Bethune-Cookman is picked to win their conference in many, many polls. It’s a really unique college basketball team. In fact, they have three, maybe even four, first-team all-conference players on one team. Doesn’t happen a lot in college basketball. They got some older guys, some experienced guys, a lot of seniors, and a great coaching staff who we have a lot of respect for. One of their assistants, Denver Cobb, did a great job here at Texas Tech on our Elite Eight team in a graduate assistant role. So, we’ll have to play well Saturday. Bethune-Cookman’s a good team. They’re going to have a great season. We look forward to the next challenge on our schedule.”
Ntambwe update
There was word earlier in the week that forward Joel Ntambwe may receive a notice granting or declining whether he can play this year. Unfortunately, Beard said there is still no update.
Although Beard cannot use Ntambwe yet, Beard has already put some thought into what will happen going forward, pending the news they get.
“No, just waiting,” Beard said. “It is what it is. Joel and I as a staff have been communicating every day from the first day we were recruiting him to the day he decided to come to Tech. Up until yesterday, we were talking about it. So, we understand exactly where we’re at. I think he’s got a great case to play. It’s not my platform or role to really say that, but I think he should play college basketball this year. His reason to transfer was out of his control, in my opinion. If he plays, he’s going to be in the mix. He’s going to have an opportunity to contribute. If he doesn’t play, we’re going to immediately institute a plan for him to have the best redshirt year in the history of this school.”
Go-to guy
In recent years on the Beard era, there has always been that one player who has been the one to reply on, from Keenan Evans to Jarrett Culver and even to Matt Mooney, Norense Odiase or Davide Moretti. On Tuesday night, freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey looked to have taken control on the game early on and finished with 19 points in his debut as a Red Raider. However, Beard talked about how he never really had a go-to player.
“I understand how good Culver was,” Beard said, “but I’d be pretty quick to tell you that, you know, Matt and Moro (Moretti), Norense and those guys were pretty good, too.”
“Ramsey’s a special talent. He had a great first game. There’s a lot of things he can build on. There are some things he has to improve on. Best thing about Ramsey is he’s the first one to acknowledge those, but I have a lot of confidence in all of our players. You know, you play the game on each night, different guys have to step up.”
As roles are still being defined, the confidence is high from Beard to his young and new players as well as his three returners. Beard said every player on the roster did a good job for the most part on Tuesday night.
“First game, just a lot of competition going around,” Beard said. “There’s different teams around the country. Some teams return four, five starters and the chemistry and the roles are pretty much easy just kind of read the stat sheet. This is not our team. We have three returners and seven (freshmen), and ten new players. 11 guys eligible to play the other night. We’re just a work in progress, so, a lot to be determined, but I have a lot of confidence in our guys, and I told you guys before, I don’t sit around and think if this guy’s not ready or this guy… every guy in this team has shown me that he can make plays and is worthy of an opportunity. Now, consistency is the next step. Who can do it on an everyday-basis, not just in the games, but also in practice every day. Practice is sacred around here, and it is everywhere. Anywhere that understands how to compete for championships understands how important practice is, and we’re trying to teach our young guys that right now.”