The Texas Tech men’s basketball team got off to a hot start with their win over Eastern Illinois 85-60 on Tuesday night. Now, Bethune-Cookman will march in United Supermarkets Arena this Saturday for a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Red Raiders. This is a team who took 85 shots against Johnson University (FL) and won their season opener 110-68.

Opening statement

In head coach Chris Beard’s opening statement, he wanted to thank the students and fans who made it out to the game. Beard also talked about those students who could not make it inside the USA since the student section was already full and gave tips and more information on what games to attend. “We had a lot of students who couldn’t get into the game,” Beard said. “So just want to encourage those students just to get here a little bit earlier. Again, the doors always open 90 minutes before the game for students… Also, if you can just help me just remind students: obviously we have a huge opportunity game with Kentucky coming here in January, one of the best teams in college basketball. I know all the students are going to want to come to this game. The best way to get there is to have perfect attendance with your scanned ID up to that. Four games first semester when class is in session, Saturday at 7 (p.m.) is the second of those four. Then, we have the one Big 12 home game after classes have already started in the spring.”

Bethune-Cookman

If you haven’t heard of the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, now you have. The Wildcats come off a big win against Johnson University (FL) and had four players scoring double digits, three of those above 20, two of those with 24, those being Isaiah Bailey and freshman Joe French. Beard talked about the respected program ahead of the Saturday night matchup. “Saturday is game number-two against an opponent we have a lot of respect for,” Beard said. “Bethune-Cookman is picked to win their conference in many, many polls. It’s a really unique college basketball team. In fact, they have three, maybe even four, first-team all-conference players on one team. Doesn’t happen a lot in college basketball. They got some older guys, some experienced guys, a lot of seniors, and a great coaching staff who we have a lot of respect for. One of their assistants, Denver Cobb, did a great job here at Texas Tech on our Elite Eight team in a graduate assistant role. So, we’ll have to play well Saturday. Bethune-Cookman’s a good team. They’re going to have a great season. We look forward to the next challenge on our schedule.”

Ntambwe update

There was word earlier in the week that forward Joel Ntambwe may receive a notice granting or declining whether he can play this year. Unfortunately, Beard said there is still no update. Although Beard cannot use Ntambwe yet, Beard has already put some thought into what will happen going forward, pending the news they get. “No, just waiting,” Beard said. “It is what it is. Joel and I as a staff have been communicating every day from the first day we were recruiting him to the day he decided to come to Tech. Up until yesterday, we were talking about it. So, we understand exactly where we’re at. I think he’s got a great case to play. It’s not my platform or role to really say that, but I think he should play college basketball this year. His reason to transfer was out of his control, in my opinion. If he plays, he’s going to be in the mix. He’s going to have an opportunity to contribute. If he doesn’t play, we’re going to immediately institute a plan for him to have the best redshirt year in the history of this school.”

Go-to guy