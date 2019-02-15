Texas Tech coach Chris Beard met with the media on Friday afternoon to discuss the Red Raiders' upcoming game against Baylor set for a 1 p.m. start on Saturday. Here's what he had to say.

- Beard said last week was bit with the two road games. He said he thinks the team improved and got better over that stretch.

- Beard said Baylor shot the ball well in their first matchup in Waco. He added that the Bears being the first of three straight home games will be important on setting the tone for that stretch.

- Baylor guard Makai Mason is fearless and plays with a lot of confidence in his first year, Beard said. Mason can impact the game at any moments and the Red Raider leader is impressed by his abilities.

- Beard emphasized that they'll have to get back on defense with urgency to guard the three-point line but to be aware of Baylor's ability to drive into the paint.

- The one thing the Red Raiders need to improve on - consistency. Beard said they've shown that they can play with anybody in the country but they're still searching for that one complete game.

- Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens were new to the Red Raiders this year but also were thrown into their first action in Big 12 play. Beard said both have responded well and have done what coaches asked them to do when they were first being recruited. Both are playing with a ton of confidence and he expects them to play even better in March, knowing that the two transfers have big ceilings still.

- Beard continued his talk about consistency by bringing up another Texas Tech program – coach Tim Tadlock and the Red Raider baseball team. Beard said he shared texts with coach Tadlock Friday morning and is excited to cheer them on as they try to make another trip to Omaha.