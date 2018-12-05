Texas Tech defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65-47 to move to 8-0 on the season as the Red Raiders continue forward on this three home game slate. Head coach Chris Beard had a short post-game press conference following the win. Here are the takeaways:

- In his opening statement, Beard pointed out the crowd and thought they had a nice turnout with the last home game of the semester before all of the students leave for winter break.

- He then talked about Arkansas-Pine Bluff and said he thought they had a nice gameplan. “They obviously kind of zoned us for 40 minutes, slowed the game down a little bit and obviously their best player played great tonight, so I think you’ve got to give Pine-Bluff a lot of credit.”

- Beard said the Red Raiders did not feel like they played their best tonight. “There were some positives. We’ve really been working on our defensive block-out, we wanted to hold these guys to single-digit offensive rebounds and we did that. So, that’s a nice carry over from practice. We’ve just got to do a better job taking what the game gives to us. I thought tonight, for the first time, shot selection was a little bit of a problem and obviously it was a night where shots weren’t going down. I thought, for the most part, they were good shots, just wasn’t our night.”

- When asked whether his guys started to play at the level of the competition, Beard responded with a firm, “No”.

- In regards to not making shots, “On nights where you don’t hit shots you’ve got to manufacture some offensive out of offensive rebounds. I thought we could have done a lot better job on the glass.” He also said they were not creating enough offensive with their defense.

- On specific players, Beard said he thought Norense Odiase played well in the second half and gave the team a spark, and said Odiase is the most vocal player in the locker room right now. For Jarrett Culver, Beard said he thinks there is a whole other level to his game. “Him and I both agree with that. We’re not just looking for good, we’re looking for great.”

- Beard voiced some of his frustrations with tonight specifically with the defense on not picking up the lack of shooting. “I didn’t see offensive rebounds just pick up our lack of making shots and that’s something we’ve got to get fixed.”

- For tonight, Beard wanted to get more of the players on the bench active including Mailk Ondigo, Parker Hicks, Avery Benson, Andrew Sorrells and Josh Mballa.