A day after the early signing period, head coach Chris Beard, graduate guard Matt Mooney and sophomore guard Jarrett Culver spoke with the media about the upcoming game against USC in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, Nov. 19, at 8:30 p.m. The team also spoke on the four recruits that signed with the Red Raiders with those being Duncanville guard Jahmius Ramsey, San Antonio Wagner guard Kevin McCullar, Putnam Science Academy guard Russel Tchewa and Southern Idaho forward Khalid Thomas. Here are the takeaways:

Jarrett Culver

- Culver started off saying the team chemistry is growing every day as the Red Raiders are 3-0 on the season after defeating Incarnate Word, Mississippi Valley State and Southeastern Louisiana.

- Former Texas Tech player Josh Webster will be at the same tournament in Missouri, although it is uncertain whether Tech will play against Missouri State, Webster’s new team. Culver said he and Webster still talk to each other off the court, but Culver is more focused on USC.

- From the game against Southeastern Louisiana, Culver said he learned that the team has to find a way to win somehow, as the game ended with the score being 59-40. “Every night is going to be a different night. It might not be your night shooting but you’ve got to find a different way to win, so we just grinded it out that game.”

- Culver then gave his thoughts on the new signing class. “It’s amazing. When every one of them came on their visit, we’ve been able to connect with them and bond with them a little bit, so just having them come is going to be amazing for Texas Tech.”

- Yesterday marked two years ago when Culver signed to play with the Red Raiders and he said he is thankful for God that he is at Texas Tech.

Matt Mooney

- When talking about USC, Mooney said they are an NCAA Tournament team as well as athletic with a lot of height. “Definitely going to have to be ready to go and probably can’t afford to have a cold shooting night like we had last game.”

- Mooney described what it was like to play his first three games inside United Supermarkets Arena and he said it was a lot of fun. “I really like the fanbase here. It’s not conference season yet and we’re not playing any Big 12 teams but the fanbase is still there, I think it was 10 thousand, so that was a lot of fun, that’s why I came here is just playing a bigger stage and playing in front of more fans.”

- Mooney looked back at his recruitment when he had one Division I offer coming out of high school, which was Air Force. One thing he said was Beard and the coaching staff is transparent in the recruiting process. “You get a lot of BS in the recruitment process and Coach Beard and his staff, they just tell you the truth.”

Chris Beard

- Beard started off highlighting the early signing period yesterday as the Red Raiders continue to build on the program. “Yesterday will lead to other great days.”

- He gave credit to former Tech coaches Chris Ogden and Al Pinkins for their job recruiting in the past and getting the Red Raiders started on the four recruits who signed. He also gave credit to coaches Mark Adams, Brian Burg and Glynn Cyprien. “We think this has the chance to be one of the best recruiting classes in school history.”

- The selling point on the recruiting trail starts with Texas Tech University, Beard said. “Texas Tech is one of the premier academic institutions. It’s a place where you can come and get any degree, our graduates get jobs, our graduates make a lot of money, academically this is a big time place.” Another selling point is the fact Tech is in the Big 12 Conference, which Beard said is the best league in college basketball for multiple reasons. He then mentioned the city of Lubbock and how it feels like it is a small college town but also has the big city feel with the airport and multiple options in terms of restaurants.

- In regards to being transparent and truthful in the recruitment process, Beard said it is a necessity. “People want to be told the truth. The truth here is you have an opportunity to compete for playing time early in your career, nothing will be given to you but everything will be earned, you’re going to play in the best league against the best competition, you’re going to get a first-class education and you’re going to play in front of some of the best fans in college basketball.”

- He then talked about each of the signees starting with Ramsey, who he described as tough and has had great mentors throughout his life starting with his father. For McCullar, Beard said he is a born leader who has a Tech legacy as his dad played football and his mother graduated from Tech. He also said McCullar is a guy that will play from the first day he arrives. Then he said McCullar will arrive mid-term. For Thomas, Beard described him as the best junior college player in the country. Thomas also brings spirit and plays multiple positions. Beard then compared him to Niem Stevenson and Deshawn Corprew and gives instant production. For Tchewa, Beard said he could be the sleeper in the recruiting class and has a nice shooting touch.

- In regards to whether McCullar could play this season, Beard said it will be a decision going on as he is still nursing an injury but Beard said to not close any doors. “Look for (McCullar) to get here after his high school graduation, join the team, certainly practice with us for a certain amount of time and at some point in that early stage of practicing, we think he can help this years team and we’re all on the same page, I think it’s a possibility.”

- Putnam Science Academy has also made players such as Malik Ondigo and Josh Mballa. Beard described the relationship with Putnam as a program to go and recruit players. He also credited Ondigo as helping recruit Mballa and Tchewa since they all came from the same school.

- On USC, “They’ve got a good team, appears to be an NCAA Tournament-type team. They’re just getting their team back together, different guys joining the team, but it looks to be at full force by the time we play them on Monday night, so starts with a really good coach, somebody I don’t know personally but know through other people.”

- He also described USC as one of the best up-tempo teams in college basketball. “We’ll have to play really, really well. We’re going to be in a lot of games like this all year long. That’s what the Big 12 is like every night, so it’s a great early season test for us.”

- Beard described USC’s Bennie Boatwright as an NBA player. Boatwright played his first game of the 2018 season against Stetson yesterday and scored 16 points while getting four rebounds.