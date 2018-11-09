Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-09 23:46:24 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Takeaways: Beard, players talk about win against Mississippi Valley State

Utsvj4oeeotwajvtp69c
Steven Leija
Jack Densmore • RedRaiderSports.com
@TheJackDensmore
Staff Writer

The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the Mississippi Valley State Devils 84-52 Friday night in United Supermarkets Arena to go 2-0 on the season. After the game, head coach Chris Beard, sophomore gu...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}