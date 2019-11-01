Basketball season is among us. The Texas Tech men’s basketball team tips off their season with their home opener Tuesday, Nov. 5 in the United Supermarkets Arena against the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The team held a press conference Friday afternoon with head coach Chris Beard, junior guard Davide Moretti, and sophomore guard Kyler Edwards in attendance.

The home opener

Coach Beard was quick to say EIU is one of, if not, the oldest team in college basketball comprised of only juniors and seniors on the team heading to Lubbock to play the Red Raiders Tuesday night. In addition, Beard said they have all-conference talent and have several JUCO players the staff is aware of. “Eastern Illinois is poised to have a great season,” Beard said. “So just simply stated, a team we have a lot of respect for.” Beard on the preseason talk and being ranked #13 heading into the season: “All the talk and the rankings and this and that, it’s fun for college basketball, but it means nothing. I’ve been consistent with my message, we’ve been on both ends of this, right? In previous years, not a lot of attention. Let’s see what happens this year, you know, proud of the publicity our program is getting, but really, Tuesday night 7 o’clock when that ball goes up, it means nothing. The better team after 40 minutes will win that first game.” Beard also talked and said that fans and students should plan on getting to the game early. He also thanked fans and season ticket-holders and again stressed people getting to the game early.

Back for “More”tti, plus Edwards

Junior guard Davide Moretti and head coach Chris Beard talk to the media Friday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena. (Billy Watson | Red Raider Sports)

With the addition of Avery Benson, junior and sophomore guards Davide Moretti and Kyler Edwards have big shoes to fill with the departure of Matt Mooney, Jarrett Culver and co. With a large group of freshmen in the mix, Edwards and Moretti are expected to step up with the season starting on Tuesday night. Here are Edwards’ and Moretti’s thoughts on what has to change with the team in getting the young guys ready for opening night: “Nothing different,” Moretti said. “I mean, we’ve been practicing hard, watching film. I think preparation is one of the most important things, for me personally. When I was a freshman, I was always in the film room trying to see how to play… I was trying to ask people that already been through the senior, and I think a lot of freshman this year are doing the same thing. I think we’re going in the right direction. We’re going to have a really good game plan, and we just have to follow it.” Edwards said he told the young players everyone is good in college basketball and not to judge a name of a school. Edwards also talked about the freshmen’s talent and what they bring to the table for this team. “I think pretty much all the freshmen stand out to men. They all have individual talents, they all have something they bring to the table to help us win.”

Looking past the UTEP game

After an odd and unforeseen loss to the UTEP Miners, Edwards and Moretti want to look past that game and get set for EIU. “Mentally, I don’t think everybody was locked in,” Edwards said. “Just looking past the game just because it was a scrimmage. Probably took it lightly or just didn’t play as hard. We got to play harder than we did.” Moretti followed up Edwards and said the message was just saying the team has to go out there and play. “Just have to stay focused and play,” Moretti said. “We’ve been practicing pretty hard, and I think if we put the right mindset in the game, like you know the UTEP game as opposed to trying to get better. Hopefully we won’t make the same mistakes.” Kyler’s role After playing more and more big minutes in the NCAA Tournament, Edwards is looking expand his role with the young team. “I’ve been trying to work on my vocal leadership,” Edwards said. “Talking more, not commanding, but, you know, just helping people out. That’s been my biggest thing, learning from people like last year with (Norencse Odiase) and (Tariq Owens). (They were vocal) so I’d try to like mimic them, sometimes, as much as I can.”

Joel Mtambwe news