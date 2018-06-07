Take Two returns with a weekly look at issues surrounding the Texas Tech athletics landscape.

The Texas Tech football program will be hosting more than a dozen prospects this weekend for its first major official visit weekend of the 2019 recruiting cycle.

The should weekend serve as a perfect opportunity for the Red Raiders to generate some much-needed momentum for the 2019 class. The program has just three commitments - Kansas State and Kansas are the only Big 12 teams with fewer 2019 verbals - and its class currently ranks No. 63 in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings.

When asked about the upcoming visit weekend during a radio interview Wednesday, Kliff Kingsbury seemed to tacitly acknowledge fan concern about Texas Tech's commitment numbers.

"We've targeted these guys for a long time and recruiting them hard so this is kind of a big deal to get them here," he said. "They can see it firsthand with their parents and hopefully we can pick up some commitments and start picking up some steam in that area."

So with prospects set to arrive on campus tomorrow, what should Red Raider fans expect out of this weekend? Could Texas Tech land five or six pledges or is two or three pick-ups the best realistic outcome?