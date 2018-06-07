Take Two: What should fans expect from big visit weekend?
Take Two returns with a weekly look at issues surrounding the Texas Tech athletics landscape.
The Texas Tech football program will be hosting more than a dozen prospects this weekend for its first major official visit weekend of the 2019 recruiting cycle.
The should weekend serve as a perfect opportunity for the Red Raiders to generate some much-needed momentum for the 2019 class. The program has just three commitments - Kansas State and Kansas are the only Big 12 teams with fewer 2019 verbals - and its class currently ranks No. 63 in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings.
When asked about the upcoming visit weekend during a radio interview Wednesday, Kliff Kingsbury seemed to tacitly acknowledge fan concern about Texas Tech's commitment numbers.
"We've targeted these guys for a long time and recruiting them hard so this is kind of a big deal to get them here," he said. "They can see it firsthand with their parents and hopefully we can pick up some commitments and start picking up some steam in that area."
So with prospects set to arrive on campus tomorrow, what should Red Raider fans expect out of this weekend? Could Texas Tech land five or six pledges or is two or three pick-ups the best realistic outcome?
FIRST TAKE: AARON DICKENS, MANAGING EDITOR
"I tend to think the changes to the recruiting calendar are an underappreciated factor in Texas Tech's lower-than-average class size heading into the heart of the summer. The Red Raiders' class is definitely on the small side compared to their peers, but there are 10 other Power Five programs with three or fewer commits.
"I bring that up because I don't think these prospects are going to feel an overwhelming rush to commit because of how relaxed and low-pressure the recruiting calendar changes have made the process. If Texas Tech picks up two or three commits in the immediate aftermath of this weekend, I'd call it good."
SECOND TAKE: MATT CLARE, RECRUITING EDITOR
"In years past, I would say get your popcorn ready and expect several commitments with a visitor group of this size, but fans have to remember the rules for 2019 recruiting have drastically changed. These prospects are taking official visits in June and they are able to take all five of their official visits before the start of their senior year. Do I expect a few commitments? Yes. I believe that Temple defensive back Markel Reed is a strong possibility to commit and could be joined by maybe one or two others in the weeks following this visit weekend.
"The coaches are hosting another group of visitors next weekend and our team has already confirmed four prospects that are set to attend. So between the two weekends, I would set the over/under at three total commitments in the month of June."