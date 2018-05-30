Take Two: What is Texas Tech's ceiling in 2018?
Take Two returns with a weekly look at issues surrounding the Texas Tech athletics landscape.
Las Vegas is not bullish on Texas Tech's chances to exceed six wins for the first time since 2015. The South Point Hotel and Casino has posted a season win total of six for the Red Raiders, while BetOnline gives the team the second-to-worst odds to win the Big 12 at 25-1.
The skepticism is understandable. Kliff Kingsbury's team enters the 2018 season with little momentum, no known quantity at quarterback and few proven commodities at receiver. But it's not all terrible on the South Plains, as Texas Tech returns its entire starting offensive line and all but one starter from a defense that was sixth in the nation in forced turnovers.
Texas Tech's floor in 2018 seems obvious. The team's new quarterback emerges as a liability, no one outside of T.J. Vasher steps up at receiver, the defense doesn't show any meaningful improvement and the Red Raiders finish the season with three or four wins.
But what about the ceiling? Could the Red Raiders, in a best-case scenario, challenge for nine or 10 wins in 2018, or would that be pushing it?
FIRST TAKE: AARON DICKENS, MANAGING EDITOR
"I'm not breaking any news here, but Texas Tech's win total in 2018 will largely depend on the performance of Alan Bowman, McLane Carter or Jett Duffey. If the Red Raiders get a best-case performance out of their starting quarterback - to me, realistically, that would look something like Graham Harrell's 2006 season - and the known quantities on defense and along the offensive line improve from last season, then the team could definitely push for nine or 10 wins.
"Texas Tech's schedule should also be a factor in this best-case scenario conversation. The Red Raiders get three of the Big 12's top four teams - Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia - at home, won't play on the road in back-to-back weeks and has a bye week in the middle of the season. It's as favorable of a schedule as Texas Tech has had since the Big 12 moved to its round robin scheduling format.
"The Red Raiders haven't had a season approach best-case territory since 2008 or 2005, so it's hard to imagine 2018 bucking the trend. But if things do play out that way, however, there's no reason why the team couldn't reach the 10-win mark."
SECOND TAKE: WILL MCKAY, ASSOCIATE EDITOR
"Playing with ceilings is a dangerous game when setting expectations for a football team, but to heck with it: I think this team’s ceiling is nine wins. That number probably surprises people, but it makes sense when you actually look at what makes up the backbone of this football team.
"The defense is the given here, and weirdly so. I don’t think we’ve said that about a Texas Tech football team since 2009. This unit returns 10 starters and almost every key piece from a much improved effort a year ago, including a stud-filled linebacker corps and a veteran front.
"This team returns all five starters from the offensive line a year ago. It’s a talented group that’s grown older together and has yet to reach anywhere near its ceiling. This is a unit that should take another big step forward this year.
"Playing legitimate defense and getting plus play in the trenches creates high-floor football teams. If Jett Duffey, Alan Bowman or McLane Carter can be a real answer at quarterback, and if a few skill players emerge, this team is plenty capable of winning nine games at their ceiling."