Take Two returns with a weekly look at issues surrounding the Texas Tech athletics landscape.

Kliff Kingsbury AP Images

Las Vegas is not bullish on Texas Tech's chances to exceed six wins for the first time since 2015. The South Point Hotel and Casino has posted a season win total of six for the Red Raiders, while BetOnline gives the team the second-to-worst odds to win the Big 12 at 25-1. The skepticism is understandable. Kliff Kingsbury's team enters the 2018 season with little momentum, no known quantity at quarterback and few proven commodities at receiver. But it's not all terrible on the South Plains, as Texas Tech returns its entire starting offensive line and all but one starter from a defense that was sixth in the nation in forced turnovers. Texas Tech's floor in 2018 seems obvious. The team's new quarterback emerges as a liability, no one outside of T.J. Vasher steps up at receiver, the defense doesn't show any meaningful improvement and the Red Raiders finish the season with three or four wins. But what about the ceiling? Could the Red Raiders, in a best-case scenario, challenge for nine or 10 wins in 2018, or would that be pushing it?



FIRST TAKE: AARON DICKENS, MANAGING EDITOR

"I'm not breaking any news here, but Texas Tech's win total in 2018 will largely depend on the performance of Alan Bowman, McLane Carter or Jett Duffey. If the Red Raiders get a best-case performance out of their starting quarterback - to me, realistically, that would look something like Graham Harrell's 2006 season - and the known quantities on defense and along the offensive line improve from last season, then the team could definitely push for nine or 10 wins. "Texas Tech's schedule should also be a factor in this best-case scenario conversation. The Red Raiders get three of the Big 12's top four teams - Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia - at home, won't play on the road in back-to-back weeks and has a bye week in the middle of the season. It's as favorable of a schedule as Texas Tech has had since the Big 12 moved to its round robin scheduling format. "The Red Raiders haven't had a season approach best-case territory since 2008 or 2005, so it's hard to imagine 2018 bucking the trend. But if things do play out that way, however, there's no reason why the team couldn't reach the 10-win mark."

SECOND TAKE: WILL MCKAY, ASSOCIATE EDITOR