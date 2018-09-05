AP Images

Texas Tech's defense entered Saturday's opener against Ole Miss embracing the expectations that it would be one of the better units in the Big 12 Conference. And for good reason. The Red Raiders returned the second-most defensive production in the FBS, behind only Notre Dame, and led the league in preseason All-Big 12 selections. Fourth-year defensive coordinator David Gibbs emphasized that #ThingsHaveChanged on Twitter, and people believed him. Then Saturday happened. Texas Tech's defense gave up 40 points to Ole Miss, allowed 9.3 yards per play, was called for four 15-yard penalties (one was declined) and gave up four chunk-play touchdowns. Was the Red Raiders' woeful defensive performance in Houston more of a blip on the radar, an off-day against a talented offensive group, or is this an indication that Gibbs' group is not nearly as good as advertised?

FIRST TAKE: AARON DICKENS, REDRAIDERSPORTS.COM

"I'd like to have seen what Saturday would have liked like with Jah'Shawn Johnson in the secondary. I don't think it would have impacted the result, but I tend to think that the Red Raiders' defense would have made the Rebels earn it more than they did Saturday. "Ultimately, I don't think Texas Tech's defense will be as bad over the next 11 games as it was against Ole Miss. But I also have serious doubts that the Red Raiders will engineer a miraculous turnaround and finish any better than middle-of-the-pack."

SECOND TAKE: CHRIS LEVEL, REDRAIDERSPORTS.COM