Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Entering this season, there was a lot of talk that Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury was on the proverbial hot seat and needed to win quickly to save his job in Lubbock.

Kingsbury was 30-33. He had three losing seasons out of five, including two in a row. The former Red Raiders quarterback was loved in town, but he was not making the program a consistent winner.

The heat turned up even more after Texas Tech lost to Ole Miss by 20 points to start the season, but since that time the Red Raiders have been on a roll. Freshman quarterback Alan Bowman has been a special find and they’re coming off a surprising 41-17 win at Oklahoma State. Texas Tech is 3-1 and is ranked No. 25 in the AP poll.

But is Kingsbury’s job safe yet? West Virginia visits Lubbock this weekend and Texas Tech still has TCU, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas State and others on the schedule.