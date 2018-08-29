Take Two returns with a weekly look at issues surrounding the Texas Tech athletics landscape.

Kliff Kingsbury AP Images

THE STORYLINE

Most observers of Texas Tech football expect the team's offense will look different - perhaps much different - Saturday when the team opens its season in Houston against Ole Miss. The big question, though, is how different? While first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Johns isn't expected to call plays for the Red Raiders, he was brought on board for a reason and led productive rushing offenses at all of his previous stops. Furthermore, the strength of the team's offensive personnel entering the season tilts pretty heavily toward running the ball. Texas Tech won't line up in the I-formation or run the Wing-T against Ole Miss, but will the team's offensive attack look significantly different than it did last season?

FIRST TAKE: AARON DICKENS, REDRAIDERSPORTS.COM

"I think it will and won't look different, all at the same time. The Red Raiders might use a lead blocker more than they have in past seasons, and McLane Carter may focus on the short and intermediate pass game more than Nic Shimonek did in 2017, but I don't expect a dramatic shift in the offense's run-pass ratio. "I feel like this has been overlooked since last season, but Texas Tech ran the ball nearly 46 percent of the time last season - that's an 8.6-percent jump from 2016. I think that number will go up again this fall, but it will be far less dramatic than people probably expect."

SECOND TAKE: CHRIS LEVEL, REDRAIDERSPORTS.COM