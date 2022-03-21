Take Ten Presented by Fields of Gold
1. Red Raiders go dancing
Mike Brey and Notre Dame gave Texas Tech their best punch, but a 10-1 run down the stretch behind defense, free-throw shooting and aggressive offense paved the way for the Red Raiders' third Sweet 16 appearance in four years. The historic season under first-year head coach Mark Adams continues to be a dream, and up next Tech gets another crack at a blue blood in hopes of advancing.
2. Obanor goes from x-factor to saving grace
Kevin Obanor hasn't had the most consistent of seasons, but the Oral Roberts transfer has contributed invaluable additions to this Tech team. Brought in for his 3-ball, but highlighted by his dominance on the glass, Obanor unleashed another glass-cleaning performance with 15 boards, 7 of which were offensive, against Notre Dame, tied with Norense Odiase for most in an NCAA Tournament game. He also had a team-leading 15 points to coat his 5th double-double in as many tournament games. Obanor's effort continues to shine and fuel the Red Raiders, and it's not a new sight.
3. Tech baseball puts up a historic 28-run win
Texas Tech baseball's bats were as hot as they've been all season, and according to the record book, ever. During the Red Raiders' mid-week series against New Mexico. 16 runs in the second inning highlighted the record and overall led to a 28-point outing, which has only been done one other time at Tech in the 21st century.
4. Red Raider sets fastest time in NCAA
Tech laid host to a meet in its own backyard at the Wes Kittley Invitational and took advantage with some blistering times. Aneesa Scott was the highlight, registering not only a PR, but the fastest 200m time in the NCAA at 23.07.
5. Raider Red outbattles Montana St. mascot
The excitement surrounding March Madness is largely in part to the great basketball games, but under the surface is bolstered by the uber-competitive mascot dance-off. Luckily for Tech, an NCA National Champion Mascot is at its disposal and took advantage of the limelight to embarrass Montana St.'s own mascot, who had no other choice but to bow down.
6. Mark Adams Gets His Money
One year ago the Red Raider program was visibly left in shambles with a grey area in what the future holds. Now, still unfinished, the answer is clear, especially for Mark Adams: A lot of success, and A LOT of bonuses. To this point in the season, Adams has received $145,000 purely in bonuses as part of his victories, he got an additional $50,000 for advancing to the Sweet 16.
7. Santos-Silva switches hands to shoot clutch free throws
A game in question was helped put to rest in victorious fashion by Marcus Santos-Silva. The established left-hander not only got timely stops against a momentous Fighting Irish offense, but on the other end, sank 2 of the biggest free throws of his career with his non-dominant, right hand, a stroke which he changed of late. And behind the baskets, the super-senior had a bit more motivation than meets the eye.
Santos-Silva said about his free throws following the game: "Davion came up and told me to, 'Do it for your dad, do it for your dad.' And before I shot, I told Davion, 'I got you.'"
Whatever the inspiration, Santos-Silva's efforts helped keep Tech's season alive.
8. Tech golf turning powerhouse
2 weeks, 2 humongous tournament championships for Tech women's golf. A historic season continues after victories over both No. 2 Oklahoma St. and No. 7 San Jose St.; the Red Raiders have knocked off five schools in the top-25 so far while once again snapping the Tech's 54-hole record.
9. Calvin Robinson honored as best assistant coach in the country
5 NCAA Champions, 3 Olympic Finalists, over 80 All-Americans and 50 Big 12 Champions are just a handful of the talent Tech coach Calvin Robinson has produced over the years. His journey continued with a sixth Men's Indoor Assistant Coach of the Year in the Mountain Region honor recently.
OPINION: Tech can go as far as it wants in March
We have very clearly seen the two faces of Texas Tech basketball, and seemingly both in the same game. But what has come to light more than anything else as the tournament has grown older, is defense and effort will win you games over talent. TCU just took No. 1 Arizona to the wire strictly off effort, upsets have riddled the tournament because teams just want it more. March has bred a lot of talent vs. effort matchups, and effort has made for some astounding games and victories. Although the Red Raiders sometimes lack the necessary effort to win, now in the big dance, it's clear if they are consistent with effort, they have the combined talent to compete and beat just about anyone they want. Tech is its own biggest enemy moving forward. The Red Raiders open as a 1-point favorite over Duke.