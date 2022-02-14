Take Ten presented by Fields of Gold

Joey McGuire gained a commitment from the 4th highest-rated defensive commit in program history in Brenden Jordan on Sunday. The Mansfield defensive back is the 228th ranked player nationally by Rivals and the 14th at his position in the class of 2023. Over 10 schools offered the 4-star talent, and he chose Tech over Arizona, Arkansas, Mississippi St., SMU, Ole Miss and more.
Kevin McCullar went down with an apparent ankle injury in Saturday’s game against TCU after stepping on the foot of Horned Frogs’ head coach Jamie Dixon. Barely able to walk off the court on his own strength, McCullar remained in the locker room until the game was over; however, Mark Adams said nothing was broken in a postgame conference and listed it as an ankle sprain. McCullar took to Twitter the same evening and ensured his soon return while thanking Tech fans for the prayers.
3. Tech basketball surpasses prior win totals vs. TCU:
Tech basketball continued rolling over prior-year milestones on Saturday in its 19th victory of the season, defeating TCU. The Red Raiders surpassed their 2020-’21 win total and their 2019-’20 total, which both saw Tech garner 18 wins.
4. Program records broken at latest meet:
A long list of school records was shattered Saturday at Tech’s track and field facility. Moad Zahafi did the most damage, breaking a record standing since 1987 in the 1000m run with a time of 2:19.99. Next, a 7-year record atop the record books was pegged down when Rosemary Chukwuma broke the 60m program record not once, but twice in one meet. Demisha Roswell was next, taking down Gabrielle McDonald’s 60m hurdle time to clinch the top spot.
5. Texas Tech football quickly climbing the recruiting ladder:
With the latest addition of Brenden Jordan, Texas Tech's 2023 commitment lineup is now the No. 5 recruiting class nationally, according to Rivals. The class is headlined by the 4-star quartet of Isaiah Crawford, Daniel Sill, Jordan, and Calvin Simpson-Hunt. Next year’s class is ranked No. 37 nationally, a stark jump from Wells’ last class in 2021 which ranked No. 82.
6. Former Tech RB coach lands Giants job:
The latest Red Raider coach to take on the pros came from the running back locker room in DeAndre Smith, who took a job with the New York Giants, the team announced Friday. Smith was the lone coach from Wells’ staff retained by McGuire, spending three seasons prior as Tech’s running backs coach. He will retain the same position in New York with one of the best young backs in the game, Saquon Barkley, under his wing.
Tech basketball is inching toward 20 wins on the season, which has only happened 15 times in school history dating back to 1939. Six games remain on the Red Raiders’ conference schedule, led by No. 10 Baylor, followed by No. 20 Texas, then Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas St. and Oklahoma St.
8. Ezukanma, Fields and Deaton to NFL Draft Combine:
The Tech trio of Erik Ezukanma, Damarcus Fields and Dawson Deaton garnered formal NFL Scouting Combine invites from the league. The event will have eyes from all 32 NFL teams as 324 of the country’s highest touted prospects have all been invited to attend the combine from March 1 to March 7.
9. Tech baseball around the corner:
A bitter taste still lingers in the mouth of Texas Tech baseball fans when the thought of Michigan comes to the surface, but the Red Raiders will have a chance to take revenge against the team that ended their 2019 College World Series run in four days at the 2022 State Farm College Baseball Showdown. Tech will then play Auburn and Arizona, then prep for their home opener at 2 p.m., Feb. 22 against Dallas Baptist
10. Tech hanging around 9-13 in early AP voter ballots:
As of early Monday morning, most AP voters have the Red Raiders in the No. 9 to No. 13 range. AP voters with released ballots: Clayton Collier has Tech at No. 9, Mark Berman at No. 12, Seth Davis at No. 11 and Chad Leistikow at No. 13.