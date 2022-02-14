Take Ten presented by Fields of Gold

Joey McGuire gained a commitment from the 4th highest-rated defensive commit in program history in Brenden Jordan on Sunday. The Mansfield defensive back is the 228th ranked player nationally by Rivals and the 14th at his position in the class of 2023. Over 10 schools offered the 4-star talent, and he chose Tech over Arizona, Arkansas, Mississippi St., SMU, Ole Miss and more.

Kevin McCullar went down with an apparent ankle injury in Saturday’s game against TCU after stepping on the foot of Horned Frogs’ head coach Jamie Dixon. Barely able to walk off the court on his own strength, McCullar remained in the locker room until the game was over; however, Mark Adams said nothing was broken in a postgame conference and listed it as an ankle sprain. McCullar took to Twitter the same evening and ensured his soon return while thanking Tech fans for the prayers.

3. Tech basketball surpasses prior win totals vs. TCU:

Tech basketball continued rolling over prior-year milestones on Saturday in its 19th victory of the season, defeating TCU. The Red Raiders surpassed their 2020-’21 win total and their 2019-’20 total, which both saw Tech garner 18 wins.

4. Program records broken at latest meet:

A long list of school records was shattered Saturday at Tech’s track and field facility. Moad Zahafi did the most damage, breaking a record standing since 1987 in the 1000m run with a time of 2:19.99. Next, a 7-year record atop the record books was pegged down when Rosemary Chukwuma broke the 60m program record not once, but twice in one meet. Demisha Roswell was next, taking down Gabrielle McDonald’s 60m hurdle time to clinch the top spot.

5. Texas Tech football quickly climbing the recruiting ladder:

With the latest addition of Brenden Jordan, Texas Tech's 2023 commitment lineup is now the No. 5 recruiting class nationally, according to Rivals. The class is headlined by the 4-star quartet of Isaiah Crawford, Daniel Sill, Jordan, and Calvin Simpson-Hunt. Next year’s class is ranked No. 37 nationally, a stark jump from Wells’ last class in 2021 which ranked No. 82.

6. Former Tech RB coach lands Giants job:

The latest Red Raider coach to take on the pros came from the running back locker room in DeAndre Smith, who took a job with the New York Giants, the team announced Friday. Smith was the lone coach from Wells’ staff retained by McGuire, spending three seasons prior as Tech’s running backs coach. He will retain the same position in New York with one of the best young backs in the game, Saquon Barkley, under his wing.