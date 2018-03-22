Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-22 09:40:50 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Tailgate Express Roundtable

Aaron Dickens • RedRaiderSports.com
@aarondickens
Editor

Check out Tailgate Express' Dugout Tailgating Lounge this season at Texas Tech baseball games!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}