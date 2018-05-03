Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-03 17:37:43 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Tadlock sticking to one game at a time mentality going into weekend series

Jxudrj7tmib8yradvhgj
Texas Tech Athletics
Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports.com
@bmsoliz
Staff Writer

The No. 9 Texas Tech baseball team will be hosting the Texas Longhorns this weekend in a three game series at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.Head coach Tim Tadlock and Dylan Dusek spoke about th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}