Stetson transfer OF Logan Hughes chats Texas Tech commitment
Texas Tech landed yet another transfer portal commitment from Stetson outfielder Logan Hughes, who posted a very productive true freshman season with the Hatters in 2023.
Hughes slashed .298/.398/.515 with 27 walks to 30 strikeouts last season with the Hatters and is a top 250 player in the @64Analytics rankings, coming in at No. 207, becoming Tech's 4th commit in the top 250 this transfer portal cycle.
RedRaiderSports.com caught up with the productive freshman after he announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on Friday.
