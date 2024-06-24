Texas Tech landed yet another transfer portal commitment from Stetson outfielder Logan Hughes, who posted a very productive true freshman season with the Hatters in 2023.

Hughes slashed .298/.398/.515 with 27 walks to 30 strikeouts last season with the Hatters and is a top 250 player in the @64Analytics rankings, coming in at No. 207, becoming Tech's 4th commit in the top 250 this transfer portal cycle.