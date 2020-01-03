With Big 12 Conference play in sight, all teams in the league are above five hundred heading. This Saturday, we begin to see who will be a force among some of the top teams in the country. With that, let’s take a look at the field and preview what to expect going into the Big 12 portion of the season. Quick insights: last year’s co-Big 12 champ Kansas State sits at the bottom of the conference leaderboard at 7-5. Kansas is sitting high at No. 3 while West Virginia tops the league standings at 11-1 and ranked No. 16. Baylor follows at No. 6.



Starting off with No. 22 Texas Tech

As many know, the Red Raiders come in with new faces, but now those newcomers are no longer freshman in the eyes of head coach Chris Beard. Beard will continue to look to his star freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey averaging 17.4 points per game - shooting a sold 50 percent from the field. Of course, you have to look forward to the impact that grad-transfer Chris Clarke will have with his passing and guard-play as well as his rebounding. Want a sleeper name? Avery Benson: a fan favorite, immediate-impact on the game, and a solid shooter from three-point land when he gets the look. He became the difference maker against No. 1 Louisville at MSG, so we’ll see if he continues to be the spark the Red Raiders need.

Country Roads...

West Virginia has quietly been making some noise... The Mountaineers find themselves ranked No. 16 in the nation in the latest AP poll with their most recent and impressive win of the season in an upset over No. 2 Ohio State, 67-59. The Mountaineers will have more on their plate heading into crunch time, though. They’ll hit the road and play at Allen Fieldhouse to take on the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks, who have shown to be a threat in the Big 12 minus their most recent loss to No. 18 Villanova and their season-opening fall to the then-No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (now No. 2). Going back to the Mountaineers, they currently have three players averaging double-figures in scoring, those being freshman big-man Oscar Tshiebwe (11.8), sophomore Derek Culver (11.0), and senior Jermaine Haley (10.5). With post Sagaba Konate’s departure to the league, Culver is primed to have himself a season after taking in quality minutes as a freshman with last season’s struggling Mountaineer squad. Six-foot seven forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. also has been a contributor for WV. Matthews is shooting 40.5 percent from outside, including a season-high 17 point against Pittsburgh. Surely, Matthews is not the player you want to be left alone on the perimeter.

Da Bears

Every Texas Tech fan remembers Avery Benson throwing down the lob from Andrew Sorrells with seconds to go in last season’s blowout win at home against the then-unranked Baylor Bears. Well, now, the Bears have shot into the top ten in the nation with a 10-1 record. After losing to Washington in the second game of the year, the Bears have won nine in a row with key victories over ranked opponents in Villanova 87-78, Arizona 63-58 and Butler 53-52. Baylor’s roster comprises of more than 50 percent of young talent in the underclassmen. Sophomore guard Jared Butler leads the team in scoring with 17.6 points per game. Butler is also second on the team in assists with 3.3 per game. He also shoots 44.2 percent from deep. If it’s anything Baylor can do as of now, it is shoot the rock. Eight players are shooting at least 42 percent from the field. That’s because one player, junior forward Tristan Clark is shooting 34.9 percent in his averaged 19 minutes a game. In addition, two bench players haven’t shot the ball yet. So, Baylor can shoot.

Rock Chalk

The Kansas Jayhawks had a chalky ... start to the year dropping their first game of the seasons to Duke on national television. They also lost one of their two go-to guards Quentin Grimes, who transferred to Houston and is doing exceptionally well with the 10-3 Cougars. Not all hope was “lost” after the season opener, however. Besides the Jayhawks’ most recent hiccup to Villanova, they are back on track, sitting in the top-five in the country. Led by sophomore guard Devon Dotson, who leads the team in scoring, assists and steals, the Jayhawks will open conference play against No. 16 West Virginia. Kansas is 1-2 against ranked opponents this season. Another player who will definitely set the tone is returning center Udoka Azubuike. After coming off an injury-ridden junior year, Azubuike would like to leave Kansas with another trophy added to the collection. So far, he’s helped paved the way in a big way, leading the team in field goal percentage at 79.8 percent this season alone. The seven-footer from Nigeria is averaging 13 points per game this year, including 15.4 points at home shooting a massive 83.1 percent. Allen Fieldhouse is his fuel, and it may take a big night from him and Dotson to get by a better-improved West Virginia team. Silvio De Sousa, David McCormack, Ochai Agbaji, and Marcus Garrett are also all big names to know when you hear of the Jayhawks. Isaiah Moss, even, who shoots 41.7 percent from deep and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line. Plenty of names to keep an eye out for.

The rest of the field