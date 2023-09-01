Tomorrow is game day in Laramie for the Red Raiders. The season opener where Texas Tech is a 14.5-point favorite over a solid Mountain West team in Wyoming. The RedRaiderSports.com staff takes their swing at who will come out on top Saturday.

Justin: Texas Tech 28, Wyoming 14. I don't think Tech will cover the line here and it will be quite a bit tighter than most are giving Wyoming credit for. The Cowboys are going to limit Tech's possessions as much as they can but I don't believe the Wyoming offense will be able to hang with the Red Raider defense. The Wyoming defense may cause some issues and especially will give the new-look Red Raider offensive line a substantial test, so it could be a bit of a slow start for Tech. This is an extremely unorthodox season opener for a power-five school and it is going to be a challenge. I don't expect this to be a walk in the park, but I expect Tech to come out victorious.

Jarrett: Texas Tech 38, Wyoming 17 A lot can be said for how physical Wyoming is going to play, but that does not mean Tech can’t match that physicality. The Cowboys love to run the ball but there is uncertainty surrounding their young offensive line, even with Frank Crum returning. That’s barbecue chicken for the veteran and freakish Red Raider defensive line. The real kicker here will be if Tech’s “improved” offensive line will be able to hold their own against Wyoming’s experienced front seven. If so, I think Tech’s receivers will have the Cowboys’ defensive backs running circles around the field. I won’t deny it might be a slow start to the game, but if the Red Raider offense gets into a rhythm it could be a long night for Wyoming.

Ben: Texas Tech 45, Wyoming 3 The Red Raiders are bigger, faster, stronger, more talented, have better schemes, and are simply "pissed off and ready to play football". This one is not going to be close. Playing in a primetime game on CBS, Joey McGuire wants to put the nation on notice, and that's exactly what he and his team does. Expect Texas Tech to play fast, score often, and not let a bad Wyoming offense do much of anything. Tech rolls.