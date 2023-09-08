Texas Tech returns to home after falling in Laramie for a major challenge against the Oregon Ducks, a game where they are 6.5-point home underdogs. The Red Raiders are looking to avoid starting out 0-2, something that hasn't happened since 1990. The matchup carries an over/under of 69-points and will be televised on FOX at 6 p.m.

JARRETT: Oregon 42, Texas Tech 34 Despite what happened in Wyoming a week ago, Tech has a lot going for it in this week two game against Oregon. It is going to be a capacity crowd and a night game which should in turn lead to a pretty sizable home field advantage. There are a plethora of weapons for both teams on the offensive side of the ball. We are all well aware of Bo Nix and what he can do both in the air and on the ground. If he starts to rack up yards in the run game this could end up being a long night for the Red Raiders, who have struggled against running QBs in the past. If Tech can make this a score-for-score game I could see this one being close and maybe even swinging in its favor. The loss of Jacob Rodriguez is going to be noticeable and that is a major factor in why I think the Red Raiders drop this week.

JUSTIN: Oregon 45, Texas Tech 42. The Red Raiders have all the fire power to keep up with Bo Nix & Co., but I think that the Ducks offense is just going to fire at a higher rate than the Red Raiders. Tech makes this a shootout with the Ducks secondary being their weak point, but fall just short this weekend, starting out 0-2 in 2023.