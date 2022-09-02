Opening night is upon us as Murray State heads to Lubbock to take on the Red Raiders to open both teams seasons, and the Joey McGuire era of Texas Tech football. With all the drama of fall camp over, it is time to play some football and the RedRaiderSports.com staff predicts how Saturday night's contest will conclude.

Ben Golan:

Joey McGuire’s team is more than ready to play after a long off-season. Texas Tech has struggled with their FCS opponent two years in a row but I don’t see that continuing. When the offensive staff is wearing 50 burger shirts all off-season, that’s exactly what I expect to see. I’m eager to watch Tim DeRuyter’s defense in action too and think they’ll be much improved this fall. That starts on Saturday by keeping the Racers out of the end zone. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 59, Murray State 3





Brandon Soliz:

This will be a blowout. And I’m excited. Joey McGuire and Co. kick things off with a week one win before things get tough the rest of the way. Give me the Red Raiders in a game where I see both running backs dominating the game behind a solid performance by the secondary. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 42, Murray State 13

Justin Apodaca:

With the complete revamp of the defense and offense, I expect the Red Raiders to dominate this game. However, the Racers are bringing in a solid squad and the quarterback, DJ Williams, likely will give Tech some problems on Saturday. Williams can attack through the air and with his feet and he will want to show out against the Racers' best opponent this season. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 52, Murray State 28

Trevor Cobern:

Texas Tech has won its last 19 games against FCS programs since 1988 and I think the trend continues on Saturday.

Murray State has had two solid years under Head Coach Dean Hood, but the Red Raiders prove to be too much to handle, powered by a terrific game from Tyler Shough and Jerand Bradley. Tahj Brooks and SarRodorick Thompson each add a touchdown on the ground of their own, and the Red Raiders put the game out of reach in the third quarter. Jones AT&T is electric and the McGuire-era starts off with a bang.

Score Prediction: Texas Tech: 54, Murray State 10



Chase Champlin: