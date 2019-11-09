The members of the RedRaiderSports staff each bring you their take on Texas Tech's return to Morgantown against West Virginia. Here's how Brandon Soliz, Ben Golan, Kolt Rogers, Billy Watson, and Bill Hipple see Saturday playing out.

Soliz: Texas Tech 31, West Virginia 28

I see the Red Raiders pulling this one out on a late field goal by Trey Wolff. It’s time they catch this elusive road win. West Virginia has it’s similar issues as Texas Tech. One thing I definitely want and need to see is some guy make a play. This team lacks that receiver who can make a play after a catch. Can someone do that today? Who knows. But I think I would take Texas Tech’s defense in this one to make me choose the Red Raiders.

Golan: West Virginia 33, Texas Tech 27

The key for Tech is to not allow West Virginia's offense to hit on explosive plays. Tech was rolling in Lawrence up 17-0 in the first half, but the Jayhawks hit on way too many big plays which allowed them to get back into it and win at the end. Tech's defense has generally played well most snaps, but all it takes is one or two 50+ yard gains and all that goes out the window. Tech is 0-4 on the road and until they prove they can win one I will have to go with the Mountaineers. Give me WVU 33-27 Texas Tech.

Watson: Texas Tech 34, West Virginia 30

Well, it’s a good time for the Red Raiders to get back in the win column. This is a part-two opportunity to do so since things didn’t go well in Kansas. If Tech can find a rhythm exactly the way the first three drives played out against Kansas, then Tech can run out of Morgantown with a win. I’d like to see how the two-back system works with SaRodorick Thompson and Ta’Zhawn Henry. The one-two punch with the two could be deadly if the run game gets going.

Secondary needs to play better, and I except Douglas Coleman to get another interception and Jordyn Brooks to lead the team in tackles on the day again.

Rogers: West Virginia 31, Texas Tech 27

I think Tech will get off to a fast start tomorrow and go up a couple of touchdowns early. However, I think this back-end of the season is where the depth specifically on defense will really start to show. West Virginia has been a thorn in the sides of Tech for the past couple of seasons, and Tech hasn’t won in Morgantown since 2013. West Virginia has a couple of former Tech assistant coaches on staff who want nothing more than to beat Tech. SaRodorick Thompson continues his breakout season with another 100 yard showing, but a late West Virginia touchdown ices the game and the road woes for the Red Raiders continue.

Hipple: West Virginia 27, Texas Tech 24